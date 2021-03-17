Raiders Re-Signing WR Zay Jones

Ian Rapoport reports that the Raiders are expected to re-sign free-agent WR Zay Jones to a contract.

Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal, citing a team source, confirms that the Raiders are re-signing Jones.

Jones, 25, is a former second-round pick of the Bills back in 2017. He’s was in the third year of his four-year, $6.77 million contract that includes $4.3 million guaranteed when Buffalo traded him to the Raiders in exchange for a 2021 fifth-round pick.

Jones made a base salary of $1.33 million in the final year of his deal and was testing the market as an unrestricted free agent.

In 2020, Jones appeared in all 16 games and recorded 14 receptions for 154 yards (11.0 YPC) and one touchdown.