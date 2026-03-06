Raiders Release G Alex Cappa

The Las Vegas Raiders announced they released G Alex Cappa on Friday.

We have released G Alex Cappa. pic.twitter.com/Qimgu45d0o — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) March 6, 2026

According to OverTheCap, releasing Cappa frees up $5.01 million in cap space and creates $1 million in dead money.

Cappa, 31, was a third-round pick by the Bucs out of Humboldt State back in 2018. He signed a four-year rookie deal with the team worth $3,368,704, including a $793,704 signing bonus, $793,704 guaranteed, and an average annual salary of $842,176.

He played out his rookie contract and signed a four-year, $40 million deal with the Bengals in free agency. He was entering the final year of that deal and slated to make a base salary of $8 million when he was released. The Raiders signed him to a two-year deal last offseason.

In 2025, Cappa appeared in all 17 games and started eight times at center.