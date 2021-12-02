Raiders Release G D.J. Fluker From PS, Sign DB Kavon Frazier

The Las Vegas Raiders officially signed DBKavon Frazier to their practice squad and released G D.J. Fluker from the unit.

The Raiders also waived WR Dillon Stoner.

Las Vegas’ practice squad now includes:

DB Jordan Brown TE Matt Bushman G Lester Cotton DE Gerri Green T Jeremiah Poutasi RB Trey Ragas WR D.J. Turner S Ha Ha Clinton-Dix WR Javon Wims C Hroniss Grasu QB Nathan Peterman LB Javin White WR Jeff Badet (Injured) FB Sutton Smith DT P.J. Johnson WR Tyron Johnson DB Kavon Frazier

Frazier, 26, is a former sixth-round pick of the Cowboys back in 2016. He played out the final year of his four-year, $2.44 million contract and made a base salary of $720,000 for the 2019 season.

He signed with the Dolphins last season and joined the Bengals back in May, but was cut loose in training camp.

In 2020, Frazier appeared in 15 games for the Dolphins and recorded six total tackles.

Fluker, 30, is a former first-round pick of the Chargers back in 2013. He played out his four-year, $11,402,498 contract before the Chargers elected to pick up his fifth-year option worth $8.821 million for the 2017 season.

The Chargers released him and he later caught on with the Giants for the 2017 season. From there, he signed a one-year contract with the Seahawks in 2018 and returned to Seattle on a two-year deal before being released after 2019.

He later signed a one-year deal with the Ravens for the 2020 season before joining the Dolphins this past April. Miami released him with an injury settlement in August and he eventually signed on to the Raiders’ practice squad.

In 2020, Fluker appeared in 16 games for the Ravens, making 8 starts for them at guard.