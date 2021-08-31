Raiders Release S Karl Joseph

According to Vincent Bonsignore, the Raiders are releasing S Karl Joseph.

As a veteran, Joseph doesn’t have to go through waivers, so it’s worth keeping an eye on him in the coming days, as he could land back with the Raiders on the practice squad.

Joseph, 27, is a former first-round pick of the Raiders back in 2016. He finished his four-year, $11.88 million contract and was testing the open market when he signed a one-year contract with the Browns last year.

Joseph was nce again an unrestricted free agent this offseason when he signed with the Raiders in April.

In 2020, Joseph appeared in 14 games and recorded 66 total tackles, two tackles for loss, one interception, four pass defenses, and two fumble recoveries.