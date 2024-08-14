Raiders Released WR Keelan Doss From IR With Settlement

The Las Vegas Raiders officially released WR Keelan Doss from their injured reserve with an injury settlement on Wednesday.

Doss, 28, wound up signing on with the Raiders as an undrafted free agent out of UC Davis. He agreed to a three-year, $1.755 million contract with the Raiders, but was later cut loose coming out of the preseason.

The Jaguars signed Doss to their practice squad before the Raiders added him to their active roster a few weeks into the regular season. The Raiders brought him back on an exclusive rights contract last year and again on a futures deal for 2021, but was among their final roster cuts.

From there, Doss had stints with the Falcons, Jets, and Giants before signing on to the Chargers’ practice squad last year. He bounced on and off Los Angeles’ practice squad last season. The Raiders signed him to a contract last month.

In 2023, Doss appeared in five games for the Chargers and recorded six receptions for 33 yards (5.5 YPC).