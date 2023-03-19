Raiders Releasing LS Trent Sieg

According to Field Yates, the Raiders are releasing veteran LS Trent Sieg.

Sieg, 27, wound up going undrafted out of Colorado State back in 2018. He later signed on with the Ravens before being waived at the start of the regular season.

The Raiders signed Sieg to the team exclusive rights contracts for the past few seasons.

In 2022, Sieg appeared in all 17 games for the Raiders.