Raiders Releasing QB Gardner Minshew

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the Raiders have informed QB Gardner Minshew they’ll release him when the new league year begins next Wednesday.

The Raiders have been clear about overhauling the quarterback position and have already pursued a trade for Matthew Stafford so you can expect a notable addition or two in the coming weeks.

Minshew suffered a season-ending broken collarbone late last season.

Minshew, 28, is a former sixth-round pick of the Jaguars out of Washington State back in 2019. He signed a four-year rookie deal worth $2.7 million and made a base salary of $2,540,000 for the 2021 season.

The Jaguars traded Minshew to the Eagles coming out of the preseason in 2021 in exchange for a sixth-round pick. He signed on with the Colts for the 2023 season before signing a two-year, $25 million deal with the Raiders back in March of last year to compete for their starting job.

According to OverTheCap, releasing Minshew will free up $6.34 million of cap space and create $7.66 million of dead money.

In 2024, Gardner Minshew appeared in nine games and made eight starts for the Raiders, completing 67.4 percent of his passes for 1,783 yards, eight touchdowns and nine interceptions.