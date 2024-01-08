Raiders Request Interviews With 49ers AGM Adam Peters & Colts AGM Ed Dodds

According to Adam Schefter, the Las Vegas Raiders have requested permission to interview 49ers assistant GM Adam Peters for their GM vacancy.

Peters has also been requested to interview by the Washington Commanders.

Tom Pelissero reports the Raiders are also asking to speak to Colts assistant GM Ed Dodds. They interviewed him in 2022 as well.

Peters has been a top GM candidate in recent years and declined to meet with the Titans and Cardinals last year to remain in San Francisco.

Peters began his career with the Patriots as a scouting assistant back in 2003 and was later promoted to area scout in 2006. He joined the Broncos as their director of college scouting and spent eight years with the franchise.

Peters was hired by the 49ers as their VP of player personnel in 2017. He was promoted to assistant general manager a few years ago.

Dodds worked for the Seattle Seahawks for 10 seasons and worked his way up to senior personnel executive. The Colts hired Dodds in 2017 and later promoted him to assistant general manager for the 2018 season.

We’ll have more on the Raiders’ GM search as the news is available.