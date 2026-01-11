Raiders Requested To Interview Panthers DC Ejiro Evero

Per Adam Schefter, the Raiders have requested to interview Panthers DC Ejiro Evero for their head coaching vacancy.

The following is an updated look at the Raiders’ head coaching candidates:

Vikings DC Brian Flores

Broncos DC Vance Joseph (Requested)

Seahawks OC Klint Kubiak (Requested)

Broncos QBs coach Davis Webb (Requested)

Chiefs OC Matt Nagy (Requested)

Former Browns OC Kevin Stefanski (Scheduled)

Packers DC Jeff Hafley (Requested)

Rams pass game coordinator Nate Scheelhaase (Requested)

Rams OC Mike LaFleur (Requested)

Rams DC Chris Shula (Requested)

Panthers DC Ejiro Evero (Requested)

Panthers HC Dave Canales announced Sunday that Evero’s contract had been extended and he will “absolutely” be back with the team. Evero’s prior deal was originally set to expire after the 2025 season.

Evero, 45, was signed as an undrafted free agent by the Raiders out of UC Davis back in 2004 before returning to his alma mater as an assistant coach.

He then began his NFL coaching career with the Buccaneers as a defensive quality control coach before joining the 49ers and Packers in the same capacity.

The Rams then hired Evero as their safeties coach in 2017 before he was promoted to secondary coach and passing game coordinator in 2021. The Broncos hired him as defensive coordinator in 2022. He took the same job with the Panthers in 2023.

In 2025, the Panthers’ defense ranked No. 16 in yards allowed, No. 15 in points per game, No. 20 in passing defense, and No. 15 in rushing defense.

We will have more on Evero and the Raiders as it becomes available.