Raiders Restructure Contract of C Andre James

According to Paul Gutierrez, the Raiders are restructuring the contract of C Andre James, setting his cap hit to $1.58 million for 2022.

James, 24, wound up going undrafted out of UCLA back in 2019. He was entering the final year of his rookie contract when he signed a multi-year extension with the Raiders in 2021.

In 2021, James appeared in and started all 17 games for the Raiders at center.