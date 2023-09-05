Raiders Restructure Contract Of QB Jimmy Garoppolo

According to Field Yates, the Raiders and QB Jimmy Garoppolo agreed to a restructured contract to create $17 million in cap space.

The Raiders were set to go into the regular season at nearly $7 million over the cap, per OverTheCap. This move will free up some necessary space for Las Vegas.

Garoppolo, 31, is a former second-round pick of the Patriots back in 2014. The Patriots traded him to the 49ers in 2017 at the trade deadline in return for a 2018 second-round pick.

Garoppolo was in line to be an unrestricted free agent when the 49ers signed him to a five-year, $137.5 million contract during the 2018 offseason.

He was set to make a base salary of $24.2 million in 2022 when he agreed to a pay cut in exchange for a no-tag clause. Garoppolo signed a three-year, $72.8 million deal with the Raiders this offseason.

In 2022, Garoppolo appeared in 11 games for the 49ers and completed 67.2 percent of his pass attempts for 2,437 yards, 16 touchdowns, and four interceptions. He’s added 23 rushes for 33 yards and two touchdowns.