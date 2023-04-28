Raiders Restructure Deal Of LB Chandler Jones, Create $5.068M In Cap Space

According to Field Yates, the Raiders have restructured the deal of LB Chandler Jones in order to create $5.068 million in cap space.

Jones, 33, is a former first-round pick of the Patriots back in 2012. He played out his four-year, $8.173 million contract before the Patriots picked up his fifth-year option back in April of 2015.

The Patriots elected to trade Jones to the Cardinals in 2016 for G Jonathan Cooper and a 2016 second-round pick. Arizona franchise-tagged Jones before signing him to a five-year, $82.5 million deal.

Jones made a base salary of $15.5 million in 2021. The Cardinals declined to franchise Jones, which paved the way for him to hit the open market. He later agreed to a three-year, $51 million contract with the Raiders.

In 2022, Jones appeared in 15 games for the Raiders and recorded 38 tackles, four and a half sacks, and one forced fumble.