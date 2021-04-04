According to Vic Tafur of The Athletic, the Raiders restructured DE Carl Nassib‘s contract back on March 19.

Nassib was due a $5.75 million roster bonus then but Over The Cap shows that the Raiders converted that money into a signing bonus.

Las Vegas also added three void years to Nassib’s deal to spread that money over the full five years allowed. All told, the move creates $4.5 million in cap space.

Nassib, 27, is a former third-round pick of the Browns back in 2016. He was in the third year of his four-year, $3.59 million rookie contract when Cleveland waived him coming out of the 2018 preseason.

He was quickly claimed by the Buccaneers and finished out his rookie deal. Nassib signed with the Raiders last offseason and is set to enter the second year of his three-year, $25 million deal.

In 2020, Nassib appeared in 14 games and recorded 28 tackles, five tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, one interception, and five pass defenses.