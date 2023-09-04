Raiders Sign C Hroniss Grasu To PS, Release G Vitaliy Gurman

The Las Vegas Raiders announced Monday that they’ve signed C Hroniss Grasu to their practice squad and released G Vitaliy Gurman from their practice squad.

Grasu, 32, is a former third-round pick of the Bears back in 2015. He was in the final year of his four-year, $3.44 million contract that included $814,855 guaranteed and set to make a base salary of $705,000 for the 2018 season when the Bears waived him coming out of the preseason.

From there, Grasu had brief stints with the Ravens, Dolphins and Titans before signing on with the Raiders last year. He returned to Las Vegas this offseason.

In 2022, Grasu appeared in four games for the Raiders and made one start.