Raiders Sign DB Cre’von LeBlanc To Futures Deal

Per the NFL transactions wire, the Raiders officially signed DB Cre’von LeBlanc to a futures deal on Thursday.

Futures deals are essentially camp invites that will give players the opportunity to compete for roster spots during offseason workouts and training camp.

Las Vegas has now signed 16 players to futures deals. The full list includes:

S Jordan Brown G Lester Cotton DB Kavon Frazier C Hroniss Grasu DE Gerri Green C Brett Heggie DL P.J. Johnson LB Justin March-Lillard OL Jeremiah Poutasi RB Trey Ragas WR Dillon Stoner WR D.J. Turner DB Natrell Jamerson OT William Sweet WR Javon Wims DB Cre’von LeBlanc

LeBlanc, 27, originally signed on with the Patriots as an undrafted free agent out of Florida Atlantic back in 2016. He was among New England’s final roster cuts and was quickly claimed off waivers by the Bears.

Chicago elected to cut LeBlanc loose coming out of the preseason in 2018 and the Lions later signed him to their practice squad. Detroit waived him in November and he was later claimed off waivers by the Eagles.

Philadelphia signed LeBlanc to a one-year extension in 2019. He was released and re-signed in a procedural move at the beginning of 2020. He signed on with the Dolphins back in July but was cut coming out of the preseason and caught on with the Texans soon after.

LeBlanc spent the season on and off the Texans’ practice squad and active roster, but didn’t appear in a game He signed to the Patriots’ practice squad in January.

In 2020, LeBlanc appeared in nine games for the Eagles and recorded 22 total tackles, one sack, one forced fumble, one recovery, no interceptions, and two pass defenses.