Raiders Sign DB Nate Brooks, Place DB Cre’Von LeBlanc On IR

The Las Vegas Raiders have signed DB Nate Brooks and placed DB Cre’Von LeBlanc on injured reserve Friday, according to Field Yates.

LeBlanc, 28, originally signed on with the Patriots as an undrafted free agent out of Florida Atlantic back in 2016. He was among New England’s final roster cuts and was quickly claimed off waivers by the Bears.

Chicago elected to cut LeBlanc loose coming out of the preseason in 2018. From there, he had brief stints with the Lions, Eagles, Dolphins, Texans and Patriots before signing a futures contract with the Raiders this past January.

In 2020, LeBlanc appeared in nine games for the Eagles and recorded 22 total tackles, one sack, one forced fumble, one recovery, no interceptions, and two pass defenses.

Brooks, 25, wound up going undrafted out of North Texas back in 2019. He later signed a three-year, $1.755 million contract with the Cardinals.

However, Arizona waived him at the start of the regular season and he later signed on to the Patriots’ practice squad. From there, he had brief stints with the Dolphins, Ravens, Buccaneers and Titans before joining the Cardinals late last season.

Brooks returned to the Cardinals on a futures contract this past January but was waived a few days ago.

In 2019, Brooks appeared in three games for the Dolphins and recorded 11 tackles and two passes defended.