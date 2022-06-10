Raiders Sign Fourth-Round DL Neil Farrell Jr, Wrap Up Draft Class

The Las Vegas Raiders announced Friday that they’ve officially signed fourth-round DL Neil Farrell Jr to a rookie contract.

The Raiders have now officially signed their entire 2022 draft class:

Rd Player Pos. Note 3 Dylan Parham OG Signed 4 Zamir White RB Signed 4 Neil Farrell Jr. DT Signed 5 Matthew Butler DT Signed 7 Thayer Munford OT Signed 7 Brittain Brown RB Signed

Farrell, 23, was a three-year starter at LSU. The Raiders selected him with the No. 126 overall pick in the fourth round of this year’s draft.

Farrell is projected to sign a four-year, $4,380,305 contract that includes a $720,305 signing bonus.

During his college career at LSU, Farrell recorded 144 tackles, 7.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and five pass deflections over the course of five seasons and 50 games played.