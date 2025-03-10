Raiders Sign LB Elandon Roberts

Adam Schefter reports that the Raiders have reached an agreement with Steelers LB Elandon Roberts on a one-year contract worth $3 million.

Roberts, 30, is a former fourth-round pick by the Patriots in the 2016 NFL Draft. He finished his four-year, $2,440,356 rookie contract and entered the open market as an unrestricted free agent, signing a one-year deal with the Dolphins.

He re-signed with the Dolphins once again in 2021 and 2022 on consecutive one-year deals. From there, the Steelers added Roberts on a two-year contract for the 2023 season.

In 2024, Elandon Roberts appeared in 17 games for the Steelers and recorded 46 tackles, a sack and a forced fumble.