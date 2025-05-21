Raiders Sign LB Michael Barrett, Waive LB Wesley Steiner

The Raiders announced on Wednesday that they have signed LB Michael Barrett and are waiving LB Wesley Steiner.

Barrett, 25, was a seventh-round draft pick by the Panthers out of Michigan back in 2024.

Carolina later traded Barrett to the Seahawks in exchange for CB Michael Jackson.

From there, Barrett bounced to the Browns’ practice squad before joining the practice squad in Green Bay.

As a member of the Packers, he was elevated to the active roster for the first time in his career.

He is yet to appear in an NFL game.