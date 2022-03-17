Raiders Sign OL Alex Bars

The Raiders announced they have signed OL Alex Bars to a contract.

More strength up front 💪 We have signed free agent OL Alex Bars » https://t.co/cq5EnvSucp pic.twitter.com/3gmpSeEnzz — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) March 17, 2022

Bars was a developmental depth piece and spot starter the past few seasons in Chicago but the Raiders apparently liked what they saw.

Bars, 26, signed with the Bears as an undrafted free agent out of Notre Dame in 2019. Chicago waived him coming out of the preseason and he re-signed to the practice squad.

The Bears promoted Bars later in the season to the active roster. He re-signed as an exclusive rights free agent in 2021.

In 2021, Bars appeared in all 17 games for the Bears and made three starts.