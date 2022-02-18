Raiders Sign OL Jordan Meredith To Futures Deal

According to Aaron Wilson, the Raiders are signing OL Jordan Meredith to a contract on Friday.

The Raiders confirmed that they signed Meredith.

We have signed free agent OL Jordan Meredith. pic.twitter.com/5sEvYTcVpt — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) February 18, 2022

Futures deals are essentially camp invites that will give players the opportunity to compete for roster spots during offseason workouts and training camp.

Meredith, 24, originally signed on with the Rams as an undrafted free agent back in May of last year out of Western Kentucky. However, he was among Los Angeles’ final roster cuts coming out of the preseason.