Raiders Sign OT Brandon Parker To Practice Squad

The Las Vegas Raiders announced Monday that they’ve signed OT Brandon Parker to their practice squad.

Here’s the Raiders updated practice squad:

DE David Ebuka Agoha (International) DT Matthew Butler TE Cole Fotheringham DB Jaydon Grant RB Sincere McCormick G Netane Muti DE Janarius Robinson C Hroniss Grasu WR Keelan Cole DB Troy Pride LB Malik Reed DB Cornell Armstrong WR D.J. Turner DB Sam Webb T Jalen McKenzie LB Austin Ajiake LB Isaac Darkangelo OT Brandon Parker

Parker, 28, is a former third-round pick of the Raiders back in 2018. He played out the final year of his four-year rookie contract with the Raiders.

Parker was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his NFL career last year when he agreed to re-sign with Las Vegas on a one-year $3.5M contract. He signed another one-year deal with the team for the 2023 season, but was released coming out of the preseason.

In 2021, Parker appeared in all 17 games for the Raiders, making 13 starts for them.