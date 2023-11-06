Raiders Sign OT Brandon Parker To Practice Squad

The Las Vegas Raiders announced Monday that they’ve signed OT Brandon Parker to their practice squad.
Here’s the Raiders updated practice squad:
- DE David Ebuka Agoha (International)
- DT Matthew Butler
- TE Cole Fotheringham
- DB Jaydon Grant
- RB Sincere McCormick
- G Netane Muti
- DE Janarius Robinson
- C Hroniss Grasu
- WR Keelan Cole
- DB Troy Pride
- LB Malik Reed
- DB Cornell Armstrong
- WR D.J. Turner
- DB Sam Webb
- T Jalen McKenzie
- LB Austin Ajiake
- LB Isaac Darkangelo
- OT Brandon Parker
Parker, 28, is a former third-round pick of the Raiders back in 2018. He played out the final year of his four-year rookie contract with the Raiders.
Parker was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his NFL career last year when he agreed to re-sign with Las Vegas on a one-year $3.5M contract. He signed another one-year deal with the team for the 2023 season, but was released coming out of the preseason.
In 2021, Parker appeared in all 17 games for the Raiders, making 13 starts for them.
