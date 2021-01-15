Raiders Sign QB Kyle Sloter To Futures Contract

The Las Vegas Raiders officially signed QB Kyle Sloter to a futures contract on Friday. 

Kyle Sloter

Here’s the updated list of futures signings for the Raiders:

  1. TE Nick Bowers
  2. K Dominik Eberle
  3. DB Rashaan Gaulden
  4. DE Gerri Green
  5. OL Jaryd Jones-Smith
  6. OL Erik Magnuson
  7. LB James Onwualu
  8. DT Niles Scott
  9. OT Kamaal Seymour
  10. CB Kemah Siverand
  11. LB Javin White
  12. LS Liam McCullough
  13. WR Trey Quinn
  14. QB Kyle Sloter

Futures deals are essentially camp invites that will give players the opportunity to compete for roster spots during offseason workouts and training camp.

Sloter, 26, wound up signing a three-year, $1.66 million contract with the Broncos as an undrafted free agent out of Northern Colorado back in 2017. He was set to make base salaries of $465,000 and $555,000 over the first two years of the contract when the Broncos cut him loose.

From there, Sloter had brief stints with the Vikings, Cardinals and Lions before the Bears signed him to their practice squad a few months ago. 

During his college career at Southern Mississippi and Northern Colorado, Sloter appeared in 34 games and completed 198 passes on 320 attempts (61.9 percent) for 2,656 yards, 29 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions. 

