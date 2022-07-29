Raiders Sign RB Austin Walter

The Las Vegas Raiders have signed RB Austin Walter to a contract on Friday, according to his agency.

“Success is where preparation and opportunity meet.” ‼️

Walter, 25, signed on with the 49ers as an undrafted free agent out of Rice back in 2019 but was waived coming out of the preseason and signed on with the Giants’ practice squad. new York promoted him to their active roster but cut him soon after in October of 2019.

He returned to the 49ers’ taxi squad in 2020 and re-signed to a one-year, $780,000 deal last year. The Jets later claimed him off waivers and he was on and off of their roster before being waived after this year’s draft.

In 2021, Walter appeared in four games for the Jets and rushed for 101 yards on 26 carries (3.9 YPC) to go along with two receptions for nine yards and one touchdown.