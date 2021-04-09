Raiders Sign S Karl Joseph

The Las Vegas Raiders announced Friday that they’ve signed S Karl Joseph following a recent visit.

Back in the Silver and Black. We have signed S Karl Joseph » https://t.co/Jro7zUpXXz pic.twitter.com/ooptvmMvkN — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) April 9, 2021

Joseph previously visited with the Pittsburgh Steelers, but it appears as though a return to the Raiders was his best option in the end.

Joseph, 27, is a former first-round pick of the Raiders back in 2016. He finished his four-year, $11.88 million contract and was testing the open market when he signed a one-year contract with the Browns last year.

Joseph is once again an unrestricted free agent this offseason.

In 2020, Joseph appeared in 14 games and recorded 66 total tackles, two tackles for loss, one interception, four pass defenses, and two fumble recoveries.

