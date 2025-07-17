Raiders Sign Second-Round WR Jack Bech

The Las Vegas Raiders have signed second-round WR Jack Bech to a rookie contract, per Jordan Schultz.

Bech, 22, was a four-star recruit and the 54th-ranked wide receiver in the 2021 recruiting class out of Lafayette, Louisiana. He committed to LSU and transferred to TCU after two seasons.

He earned Second Team All-Big 12 honors in 2024. Dane Brugler of The Athletic has Bech as the No. 9 receiver and the No. 72 overall player with a second to third round grade.

The Raiders used the No. 58 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft on Bech. He’s projected to sign a four-year, $7,553,362 contract with a $2,133,352 signing bonus.

In his collegiate career, Bech appeared in 45 games and recorded 133 receptions for 1,869 yards and 13 touchdowns.