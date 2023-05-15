Raiders Sign Third-Round DL Byron Young

The Las Vegas Raiders have announced that they’ve officially signed third-round DL Byron Young to a rookie contract.

#Raiders roster move: – Signed third-round draft pick (70th overall) DT Byron Young. — Raiders PR (@RAIDERS_PR) May 15, 2023

Young, 22, was named Second-team All-SEC in 2022 for the Crimson Tide.

He’s projected to sign a four-year, $5,668,710 rookie contract that includes a $1,122,698 signing bonus and will carry a cap figure of $1,030,675 in 2023.

During his four years at Alabama, Young appeared in 45 games and recorded 130 tackles, seven and a half sacks, one forced fumble, and one fumble recovery.