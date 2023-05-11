Raiders Officially Sign Five Draft Picks Including WR Tre Tucker

The Las Vegas Raiders have announced they’ve officially signed five of their 2023 draft picks including third-round WR Tre Tucker to rookie contracts.
We have signed third-round draft pick WR Tre Tucker » https://t.co/528Pn8PHGZ@1SilkySmooth x #RaiderNation pic.twitter.com/OHwcI7d7mO
— Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) May 11, 2023
The team also announced that they’ve signed fourth-round QB Aidan O’Connell, sixth-round LB Amari Burney, seventh round DT Nesta Jade Silvera and DB Christopher Smith II to rookie contracts.
Tucker, 22, was a one-year starter at Cincinnati and was named Second-team All-AAC in 2020 for the Bearcats.
He’s projected to sign a four-year, $5,304,082 rookie contract that includes an $857,514 signing bonus and will carry a cap figure of $964,379 in 2023.
During four seasons of college football, Tucker caught 111 passes for 1,426 yards and eight touchdowns.
