Raiders Officially Sign Five Draft Picks Including WR Tre Tucker

The Las Vegas Raiders have announced they’ve officially signed five of their 2023 draft picks including third-round WR Tre Tucker to rookie contracts.

The team also announced that they’ve signed fourth-round QB Aidan O’Connell, sixth-round LB Amari Burney, seventh round DT Nesta Jade Silvera and DB Christopher Smith II to rookie contracts.

Tucker, 22, was a one-year starter at Cincinnati and was named Second-team All-AAC in 2020 for the Bearcats.

He’s projected to sign a four-year, $5,304,082 rookie contract that includes an $857,514 signing bonus and will carry a cap figure of $964,379 in 2023.

During four seasons of college football, Tucker caught 111 passes for 1,426 yards and eight touchdowns.