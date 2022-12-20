Raiders Sign WR D.J. Turner To PS, Release WR Malik Turner

The Las Vegas Raiders announced on Tuesday they have signed WR D.J. Turner to their practice squad.

In a corresponding move, the Raiders released WR Malik Turner from their practice squad.

We have signed WR DJ Turner to the practice squad and released WR Malik Turner from the practice squad. pic.twitter.com/rpI8WLFMYI — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) December 20, 2022

Malik Turner, 27, wound up signing on with the Seahawks as an undrafted free agent out of Illinois back in 2018. He was in the first year of his three-year, $1.71 million contract when the Seahawks waived him coming out of the preseason.

Turner bounced on and off of the Seahawks’ active roster for a couple of seasons Seattle opted to tender him an offer as an exclusive rights free agent in 2020 before withdrawing the tender in April. He then signed a contract with the Packers.

The Cowboys claimed him off waivers from Green Bay and re-signed him to a one-year deal for the 2021 season. He had a brief stint with the 49ers earlier this year.

In 2021, Turner appeared in 14 games for the Cowboys and recorded 12 receptions for 149 yards (12.4 YPC) and three touchdowns.