Raiders Sign WR Hunter Renfrow To Two-Year, $32M Deal

The Las Vegas Raiders are signing WR Hunter Renfrow to a two-year, $32 million contract that includes $21 million guaranteed on Friday, according to ESPN.

Recent reports had said that the Raiders were trying to get a deal in place with Renfrow this summer and it looks like they were able to hammer out a short-term contract in the end.

Renfrow, 26, is a former fifth-round pick of the Raiders back in 2019. He was entering the final year of his rookie contract and would have been an unrestricted free agent in 2023.

In 2021, Renfrow appeared in all 17 games for the Raiders and caught 103 passes for 1,038 yards receiving and nine touchdowns.