Raiders Sign WR Keelan Doss To Futures Deal

The Las Vegas Raiders announced Tuesday that they’ve signed WR Keelan Doss to a futures contract for the 2021 season.

Here’s the updated list of futures signings for the Raiders:

TE Nick Bowers K Dominik Eberle DB Rashaan Gaulden DE Gerri Green OL Jaryd Jones-Smith OL Erik Magnuson LB James Onwualu DT Niles Scott OT Kamaal Seymour CB Kemah Siverand LB Javin White LS Liam McCullough WR Trey Quinn QB Kyle Sloter WR Keelan Doss

Doss, 24, wound up signing on with the Raiders as an undrafted free agent out of UC Davis. He agreed to a three-year, $1.755 million contract with the Raiders, but was later cut loose coming out of the preseason.

The Jaguars signed Doss to their practice squad before the Raiders added him to their active roster a few weeks into the regular season. The Raiders brought him back on an exclusive rights contract last year.

In 2019, Doss appeared in 14 games for the Raiders and caught 11 passes for 133 yards receiving and no touchdowns.

During his college career at UC Davis, Doss caught 321 passes for 4,069 yards receiving and 28 touchdowns over the course of four seasons and 44 games.