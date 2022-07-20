Raiders Signing CB Ike Brown, Cut G Jordan Meredith

The Las Vegas Raiders announced on Wednesday that they are signing CB Ike Brown to a contract, as well as releasing G Jordan Meredith.

#Raiders roster move: We have signed free agent CB Isiah Brown. Additionally, we have released S Dallin Leavitt and G Jordan Meredith. — Raiders PR (@RAIDERS_PR) July 20, 2022

Brown, 24, wound up going undrafted out of Florida International before he later signed a three-year, $2.28 million contract with the Bills.

The Bills placed him on the reserve/retired list after he decided to walk away from football in 2020. However, he now appears to be making an attempt at resuming his career.

During his college career at FIU, Brown appeared in 36 games and recorded 101 tackles, five interceptions, a defensive touchdown, a fumble recovery and 24 passes defended over the course of four seasons.