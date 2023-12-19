Raiders Signing DT Marquan McCall

According to Jordan Schultz, the Raiders are signing DT Marquan McCall.

The second-year pro was a surprise cut by the Panthers in August but has struggled to latch on with another team until now.

McCall, 24, went undrafted out of Kentucky in 2022 before catching on with the Panthers and making their 53-man roster as a rookie.

Carolina cut him loose back in August and he was claimed by the Patriots, but failed on his entry physical and cut loose again.

In 2022, McCall appeared in 16 games for the Panthers and recorded 15 tackles.