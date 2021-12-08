Raiders Signing K Daniel Carlson To Four-Year Deal

The Las Vegas Raiders are signing K Daniel Carlson to a four-year contract extension, according to Carlson’s agent Mike McCartney.

According to Tom Pelissero, Carlson’s deal is worth $18.4 million total, with a $4 million signing bonus and $10.2 million guaranteed. It makes Carlson the third-highest paid kicker in the league.

Carlson, 26, is a former fifth-round pick of the Vikings back in 2018. He was in the first year of his four-year, $2,708,012 contract when the Vikings waived him a few months into the regular season.

The Raiders later signed Carlson to a contract and he finished out the year with Las Vegas. He has returned to the team on exclusive rights and restricted free agent deals each of the past two years.

Carlson was in line to be an unrestricted free agent next year.

In 2021, Carlson appeared in all 12 games for the Raiders and has made 27 of his 30 field goal attempts at a rate of 90 percent and added 23 of his 25 extra point attempts.