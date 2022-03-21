Raiders Signing LB Micah Kiser

Ian Rapoport reports that the Raiders are signing LB Micah Kiser to a deal for the 2022 season. Kiser had a visit scheduled with Las Vegas today and the team has now decided to sign him.

Kiser, 27, is a former fifth-round pick of the Rams back in 2018. He was in the final year of his four-year, $2.75M contract when the Rams waived him coming out of the preseason.

Los Angeles brought Kiser back to the practice squad, yet he was signed by the Broncos, who were in need of a linebacker due to injury.

In 2021, Kiser appeared in one game for the Rams and 10 games for the Broncos and recorded 19 tackles in two starts.