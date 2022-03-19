Raiders Signing QB Garrett Gilbert

Per his agency, the Raiders have signed veteran QB Garrett Gilbert to a contract.

Congratulations to Garrett Gilbert on agreeing to terms with the @Raiders! We’re excited to watch you get after it in Vegas GG! #Raiders #LasVegasRaiders pic.twitter.com/jEufgFmh2r — Steinberg Sports (@SteinbergSports) March 19, 2022

Gilbert, 30, was a sixth-round pick of the Rams back in 2014. However, he was waived at the start of the season and was later signed to the Rams’ practice squad.

Gilbert had brief stints with the Patriots, Lions, and Raiders before signing with the Panthers practice squad in 2017. He was on and off of the unit throughout 2018.

From there, Gilbert signed on with the Orlando Apollos of the AAF before joining the Browns in April of 2019. He was later waived by the Browns and added to their practice squad before joining the Cowboys last October.

Gilbert played in one game for the Cowboys but was ultimately let go, catching on with the Patriots’ practice squad. He eventually made his way onto the Commanders active roster during the 2021 season where he again started in one game.

In 2021, Gilbert played in one game for the Commanders and completed 64.5 percent of his passes for 194 yards.