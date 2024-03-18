Raiders Signing RB Alexander Mattison

Jordan Schultz of B/R is reporting that the Raiders are signing former Vikings RB Alexander Mattison to a contract on Monday.

Mattison visited with the Raiders earlier in the day and it appears as thought he two parties were able to hammer out an agreement.

It’s worth mentioning that signing him to a contract won’t impact a team’s 2025 compensatory picks, given that he was released this offseason.

Mattison, 25, was drafted by the Vikings in the third round out of Boise State in 2019. He finished the final year of a four-year, $3.5 million rookie contract before signing a two-year, $7 million deal last offseason.

He was entering the second year of that deal when the Vikings released him.

In 2023, Mattison appeared in 16 games and recorded 180 rushing attempts for 700 yards (3.9 YPC) and no touchdowns, to go along with 30 receptions for 192 yards (6.4 YPC) and three touchdowns.

We had him included in our Top 100 – 2024 NFL Free Agents list.