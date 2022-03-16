Raiders Signing RB Brandon Bolden

According to Ian Rapoport, the Raiders are signing RB Brandon Bolden to a one-year deal.

Bolden provides valuable depth and special teams ability and new Raiders HC Josh McDaniels knows him well.

Bolden, 32, wound up signing on with the Patriots as an undrafted free agent out of Mississippi back in 2012. He spent the first six years of his career in New England and primarily plays on special teams.

Bolden played out a few one-year deals before being released in September of 2018. The Dolphins signed him to a one-year contract and he finished out the year in Miami.

In 2019, Bolden returned to New England on a two-year deal. He was set to make a base salary of $1.3 million in 2020 when he opted out of the season due to the pandemic. His contract tolled to 2021.

In 2021, Bolden appeared in all 17 games for the Patriots and rushed for 226 yards on 44 carries (5.1 YPC) and one touchdown to go along with 41 receptions on 49 targets for 405 yards and two touchdowns.