Raiders Signing Veteran LB Will Compton

Veteran LB Will Compton announced via his Twitter account Tuesday that he’s signing with the Raiders.

I am signing with the Raiders, per source — Will Compton (@_willcompton) December 7, 2021

Compton, 32, signed on with Washington as an undrafted free agent out of Nebraska back in 2013. However, the team waived him shortly after and signed him to their practice squad once he cleared waivers.

Washington promoted him to their active roster at the end of the 2013 season and he played out the rest of his rookie deal with the team. From there, Compton signed a one-year deal with the Titans worth up to $2 million in 2018 before joining the Saints last year.

Unfortunately, Compton was placed on injured reserve coming out of the preseason and eventually released with an injury settlement. He later caught one with the Raiders to finish out the season before returning to the Titans last year.

We had him included in our Top 100 Available 2021 Free Agents list.