Raiders STs Coach Rich Bisaccia Expected To Take Over For Jon Gruden As Interim HC

Suzy Kolber reports that the Las Vegas Raiders are expected to promote special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia to interim head coach after Jon Gruden resigned from his position with the team Monday night.

The Raiders had some other notable coaching candidates on their staff including OL coach Tom Cable, offensive coordinator Greg Olson, defensive coordinator Gus Bradley and DL coach Rod Marinelli.

Bisaccia, 61, began his coaching career at Wayne State back in 1983 as their DBs coach/special teams coach.

From there, Bisaccia worked for a few universities including South Carolina, Clemson and Ole Miss before he was hired by the Buccaneers as their special teams coordinator under Jon Gruden.

Bisaccia had stints with the Chargers and Cowboys before the Raiders brought him in as assistant head coach/special teams coordinator in 2018.