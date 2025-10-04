Raiders TE Brock Bowers Could Miss Week 5 With Knee Injury

Ian Rapoport reports that Raiders TE Brock Bowers is trending toward not playing in Week 5 against the Colts due to a knee injury.
Raiders HC Pete Carroll was optimistic about Bowers being at practice, yet his knee didn’t respond well after he hurt it back in Week 1.
Bowers, 22, was a three-year starter at Georgia and won the John Mackey Award for being the best tight end in college football in 2022 and 2023.
He was a Unanimous All-American in 2023, a first-team All-American in 2022, and a second-team All-American in 2021. He also earned first-team All-SEC for all three years of his college career. The Raiders used the No. 13 pick in the 2024 draft on Bowers.
Bowers signed a four-year, $17,768,222 contract that includes a $9,742,343 signing bonus. The contract includes a fifth-year option for the team to pick up in 2028.
In his first professional season, Bowers was named to the Pro Bowl and All-Pro team.
In 2025, Bowers has appeared in four games and caught 19 passes for 225 yards.
We will have more news on Bowers as it becomes available.
