Raiders TE Brock Bowers Expected To Miss Week 6

Raiders HC Pete Carroll announced that TE Brock Bowers is not expected to play in Week 6 against the Titans as he recovers from a knee injury, per Ryan McFadden.

“We’re not quite there yet,” Carroll said.

Earlier this week, Carroll said Bowers is considered “week-to-week” with his knee injury.

This will mark Bowers’ second game out of action after he was sidelined from the loss to the Colts and has been limited since picking up the injury in Week 1. He has a PCL injury and bone bruise.

Bowers, 22, was a three-year starter at Georgia and won the John Mackey Award for being the best tight end in college football in 2022 and 2023.

He was a Unanimous All-American in 2023, a first-team All-American in 2022, and a second-team All-American in 2021. He also earned first-team All-SEC for all three years of his college career. The Raiders used the No. 13 pick in the 2024 draft on Bowers.

Bowers signed a four-year, $17,768,222 contract that includes a $9,742,343 signing bonus. The contract includes a fifth-year option for the team to pick up in 2028.

In his first professional season, Bowers was named to the Pro Bowl and All-Pro team.

In 2025, Bowers has appeared in four games and caught 19 passes for 225 yards.