Raiders To Interview Former Bears OC Luke Getsy

According to Tom Pelissero, the Raiders plan to talk to former Bears OC Luke Getsy about taking the same role on their staff.

New HC Antonio Pierce is working on filling out his staff and Getsy still has some interest in NFL circles despite being let go by the Bears.

It’s worth noting Getsy was with the Packers on staff while WR Davante Adams was also in Green Bay. He was Adams’ position coach at one point.

Getsy, 39, began his coaching career at Akron back in 2007. He worked for a number of schools including West Virginia Wesleyan, Pittsburgh, Indiana, and Western Michigan before being hired by the Packers as their offensive quality control coach in 2014.

Getsy worked his way up to WRs coach before departing for Mississippi State in 2018. He returned in 2019 as the QB coach. The Bears later hired him as their offensive coordinator in 2022.

In 2023, the Bears offense ranked No. 18 in scoring, No. 20 in yards, No. 27 in passing and No. 2 in rushing.