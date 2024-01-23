Raiders To Interview Former Browns OC Alex Van Pelt

According to Tom Pelissero, the Raiders plan to interview former Browns OC Alex Van Pelt for the same position on their staff.

He left Cleveland this offseason after the Browns elected to shake up their offensive coaching staff.

Van Pelt, 53, played 12 seasons in the NFL as a quarterback for the Steelers, Chiefs and Bills. He took his first coaching job with the Frankfurt Galaxy in 2005 before landing a job with the Bills as their offensive quality control coach.

Van Pelt worked his way up to offensive coordinator in 2009 before joining the Buccaneers as their QBs coach. He later caught on with the Packers and spent six seasons in Green Bay before the Bengals hired him as their quarterbacks’ coach for the 2018 season.

He joined the Browns in 2020 as their offensive coordinator but was let go after the 2023 season.