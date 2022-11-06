Raiders To Sign CB Sidney Jones

Adam Schefter reports that the Raiders are expected to sign CB Sidney Jones to a contract, pending a physical.

Jones’ name came up in trade rumors but Seattle didn’t end up finding a buyer and ultimately waived him last week.

Jones, 26, is a former second-round pick of the Eagles back in 2017. He was waived by the Eagles at the start of the 2020 season and later signed to the Jaguars’ practice squad.

Jacksonville eventually added Jones to their active roster. The Jaguars re-signed him to a one-year, $1.75M contract in 2021 but traded him to the Seahawks for a sixth-round pick coming out of camp. Seattle re-signed Jones to a one-year, $3.6 million deal for 2022 before waiving him in November.

In 2022, Jones appeared in three games for the Seahawks and recorded five total tackles.