Raiders Tried Out Five Players

The Las Vegas Raiders have brought five free agents in for tryouts on Monday, according to Howard Balzer.

The full list includes:

CB Jordan Brown CB Robert Jackson CB Jermaine Kelly, Jr. OG Tristen Hoge C Willie Wright

Jackson, 27, wound up signing on with the Colts as an undrafted free agent out of UNLV back in 2018. He agreed to a three-year, $1.71 million contract with the Colts but was waived with an injury designation coming out of the preseason.

Jackson later had a brief stint on the Texans’ practice squad before joining the Browns. He was on and off the Browns’ roster before ultimately being released this February.

Cleveland opted to bring Jackson back soon after on a two-year deal, but unfortunately opted to release him again in August.

In 2020, Jackson appeared in 10 games for the Browns and recorded six tackles, no interceptions, and a pass defense.