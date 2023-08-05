Raiders Tried Out Four Players

Per Aaron Wilson, the Raiders tried out three tight ends and one wide receiver on Saturday.

The full list of players who tried out includes:

TE Nick Guggemos TE Dakota Allen TE Marcus Baugh WR Sage Surratt

Guggemos, 27, wound up going undrafted out of the University of St. Thomas-Minnesota in 2021 before catching on with the Seahawks. He is the son of former Vikings DB Neal Guggemos.

After being waived by the Seahawks, Guggemos had a brief stint with Washington before being waived once again. He later signed to the Browns practice squad and returned on a futures deal for the 2022 season.

However, the Browns cut him and he didn’t catch on with a team until November, signing to the Packers’ practice squad and inking a futures deal for 2023. Green Bay cut Guggemos and he most recently joined the Bills roster for a brief stint.

Guggemos played wide receiver at the University of St. Thomas-Minnesota but hadn’t played football since due to an injury in 2018. In 2018, Guggemos only recorded one catch for 8 yards for St. Thomas.

Guggemos has yet to appear in an NFL game or record any statistics.