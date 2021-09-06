Raiders Waive LB Tanner Muse

According to Tom Pelissero, the Las Vegas Raiders are waiving LB Tanner Muse on Monday.
Muse, 25, was originally a third-round draft pick by the Raiders in 2020 out of Clemson. He was set to enter the second year of his four-year $4.49 million contract this season.
Muse missed the entire 2020 season due to a toe injury, but was healthy during training camp and contributing on special teams.
During his four-year college career, Muse recorded 191 total tackles, 10 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, seven interceptions, 14 pass defenses, one fumble recovery, one forced fumble, and scored two defensive touchdowns.
