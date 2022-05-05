Raiders Waive RB Trey Ragas

The Las Vegas Raiders officially waived RB Trey Ragas on Thursday.

Ragas, 25, originally signed with the Raiders as an undrafted free agent out of Louisiana this past May, but the team waived him during final cuts.

Ragas signed on to the Raiders practice squad shortly after and was elevated to the active roster for each of the Raiders’ first two games.

In 2021, Ragas appeared in one game for the Raiders and rushed for nine yards on one carry to go along with two receptions for six yards receiving and no touchdowns.