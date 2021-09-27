Raiders Waive RB Trey Ragas

Doug Kyed reports the Las Vegas Raiders waived RB Trey Ragas on Monday.

Ragas, 24, originally signed with the Raiders as an undrafted free agent out of Louisiana this past May, but the team waived him during final cuts.

Ragas signed on to the Raiders practice squad shortly after and was elevated to the active roster for each of the Raiders’ first two games.

Las Vegas signed him to the active roster for Sunday’s game vs. Miami.

In 2020, Ragas had 131 rushing attempts for 758 yards and 10 touchdowns, along with nine catches for 106 yards and two touchdowns.